Blackstone International Realty, LLC Represents Continuum South Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2023 --The Continuum South Beach has almost 500 units available in the towers, which have floor plans with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms. Consequently, there is a greater diversity of floor plans and square footage. Below is additional information regarding the Continuum South Beach common areas and building amenities:



- One outdoor restaurant



- Two heated lagoon pools



- Three tennis courts (clay)



- The "Sporting Club" is a four-story health club and spa with a swimming pool



- Olympic gym



- Professionally led physical fitness classes



- Men's and women's resort-style spas featuring sauna, steam room, hot tub, and cold plunge



- 24 hour guard-gate and security



- Men's and Women's relaxation lounge, shower facility and vanity amenities



- 12 acres of manicured grounds



To learn more about Continuum South Beach or to schedule a private showing, please visit continuuminsouthbeach.com.



About Blackstone International Realty, LLC

Blackstone International Realty, LLC provides buyers, sellers, and renters with the access to exceptional properties – both on and off the market – in the Miami Beach luxury real estate market, and throughout South Florida. Each agent is thoroughly trained to provide clients with exceptional service, competency, and professionalism.