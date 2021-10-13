Blackstone Legal Supplies Announces Release of New Products

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2021 --Blackstone Legal Supplies, Inc. is pleased to announce that it is in its 46th year of business. The firm specializes in supplies for law firms, legal professionals and title companies. Blackstone is pleased to announces that it is now offering 3 new styles of backers / covers for legal documents, or wills, trust and estate planning paperwork. These items are shown on the will/trust supplies and backer pages on Blackstone's website.



The first new type of backer is the personalized backer expanded. This backer has a feature that will expand incrementally and hold up to 75 sheets. They are offered in six colors blue, natural white, white, ivory, whitestone and gray. The second new type of backers offered is the cover weight backers. These are the same as Blackstone's personalized backers, colors and size but a heavy weight cover stock. They are also available as expanded. The covered backer is an oversized backer with a cover that folds over. These backers are available in the standard weight or cover weight in the same 6 colors. Additionally, the covered backers are available expanded. A half inch expansion will allow up to approximately 75 sheets to be held by this backer.



Shown on the website are many of the staple items used by law firms such as will/trust supplies, Estate Planning Books, legal backers, legal document envelopes, professional old style stationery letterheads, envelopes and business cards, electronic letterhead templates, portfolios, presentation envelopes, document wraps, custom covers for documents, timekeeping supplies, laser checks and one write checks and supplies, announcement cards, thank you notes, mailing labels, holiday cards and calendars, case history forms and file folders for real estate, corporate, estates, and criminal, many types of envelopes printed, corporate/limited company kits and supplies, seals, seal stamps and certificates.



A legal document is just a piece of paper unless presented properly. When using a document backer, legal document envelope etc. those pieces of paper are transformed into a legal document in the eyes of the client.



Helping you package your client's legal documents and keep your firm name out in front with branding is what Blackstone does. By having Blackstone imprint all the items used for presenting documents, memorandums, agreements, contracts or notes that get handed to the client you are reinforcing your firm's image and name recognition in the eyes of the client, and taking the steps to further brand your firm.



