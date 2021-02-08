Blackstone Legal Supplies, Inc. Announces a New Service, Print Certificates Complete and Signature Ready Online

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2021 --Blackstone Legal Supplies, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has just completed its 44th year in business. The firm specializes in supplies for law firms, legal professionals and title companies. Coinciding with the 44th anniversary is the release of Blackstone's Print Corporate or LLC Certificates online.



Now shown on the homepage of Blackstone's website is the link to print Corporate or LLC Certificates. Up to 25 certificates can be printed, complete and signature ready for one Corporate or LLC entity. This service is priced at $14.95.



These printed certificates personalize by including the entity name, shares, par value or units if any, state, stockholder or member name, number or shares or units issued, certificate number date with a border choice of 6 colors. In addition, the assignment can be printed on the certificate back and the stub will also be imprinted with all necessary information.



About Blackstone

For 44 years Blackstone has been supplying law firms and legal professionals. Blackstone's website shows the many staple items offered such as will/trust supplies, estate planning books, legal backers, legal document envelopes, corporate books and LLC books, professional old style stationery letterheads, envelopes and business cards, electronic letterhead templates, portfolios, presentation envelopes, document wraps, custom covers for documents, timekeeping supplies, laser checks and one write checks and supplies, announcement cards, thank-you notes, holiday cards and calendars, case history forms and file folders for real estate, corporate, estates, and criminal, many types of envelopes printed, corporate/limited company kits and supplies, seals, seal stamps and certificates, and mailing labels.



Blackstone imprints all the items that get handed to the client. These items brand and reinforce a firm's image. Name recognition in the eyes of the client and prospective clients is the purpose of continually branding the firm.