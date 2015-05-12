BlackWhiteCupid.com Launches Mobile Site to Woo Mobile Phone Users

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2015 --Interacting with the local press, a representative of the website said, "It's taken a while for things to shape up but we have manages to come up with a beautiful mobile version of our website. This will certainly help our loyal users get the most out of this service. Now, they would be able to access the plethora of options available on the website from any place as long as they have a data connection. Isn't that amazing?"



The global mobile market has grown at an unprecedented pace in the last 10 years. As a result of this, innumerable websites have come up with dedicated mobile versions in order to lure more users. According to statistics issued by Statista, around 73.4 percent of the global online population accessed internet from their mobile phones in 2013. Experts expect these numbers to breach the 90 percent mark by 2017.



These numbers only go on to show the immense potential of mobile sites. California based dating expert Wanda Sullivan said, "Looking at the number of black women seeking white man and vice versa, it is the need of the hour to make it convenient for users to keep in touch regardless of where they are. As the penetration of mobile broadband continues to rise, developing of a specialized mobile site can be a good way to earn revenue."



The trend of black women dating white men is certainly on the rise in the United States. Dedicated 'interracial dating' sites such as BlackWhiteCupid.com are proving to be a ray of hope for those seeking a compatible partner.