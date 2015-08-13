Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2015 --BlackWhiteCupid.com, a website that connects black and white singles from across the globe recently updated its website with a new feature, which allows members to quickly find relevant matches and communicate with them. Launched in 2013, BlackWhiteCupid.com is one of the leading interracial dating sites available today.



The feature is accessible to premium users and makes the process of finding and connecting with like – minded individuals easy and hassle – free. A representative from the site said, "Users would be shown pictures of other members and they can determine whether or not they're interested. Members that are mutually interested can then chat with each other and see if they're on the same page."



BlackWhiteCupid.com offers a wide range of services and dating advice. Besides, users would also be able to take advantage of the various verification services available onboard as well as read about safety tips that users of dating sites are expected to follow. Proving that race and color aren't important factors, this site encourages people from various parts of the world to get into an interracial relationship.



In addition to sharing their personal experiences, users may also participate in discussions on the forums page. BlackWhiteCupid.com provides a safe and friendly environment to users where they can connect with like – minded individuals and sow the seeds of a long term relationship.



About BlackWhiteCupid.com

Launched in 2013, BlackWhiteCupid.com is absolutely free to join. Standard members can choose to upgrade their profile in order to access the advanced set of options by paying a subscription fee.