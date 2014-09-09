BlackWhiteCupid.com - Voted #1 Website for Black Women White Men Dating

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2014 --This dating service that came into existence in 2001 has thrived on innovation and has provided a seamless communication medium for black women looking for white men.



The website recently hosted a success party to celebrate this achievement. Interacting with global media, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Maggie said, “The entire team behind our website is overjoyed on learning about this feat. I remember working round the clock with our top engineers and other executives to know more the kind of features that people would like on the site. We have tried to include as many as possible and the innovation shall continue.”



It is this out of the box thinking and implementation of features that has made this website stand out of the competition. “The feeling of winning this people’s choice award is a different feeling altogether and is certainly a driving force to achieve something better in the years to come. We have always strived on taking valuable customer feedback so as to improvise on our services from time to time”, Maggie added.



According to an analysis of the data issued by the U.S. census, 9.2 percent of all the marriages in the nation are interracial, up from 3.4 percent in 1984. Although these aren't big numbers in comparison to marriages between individuals of the same race, the trend is undoubtedly catching up at a steady pace. Dating experts believe that the figures would touch the 12 percent mark in the next 6 years.



These statistics show a great potential in the interracial dating segment and particularly the one involving black women and white men. A spokesperson from the website said, “We have been observing the recent trends in this segment. Moreover, there are not many good service providers that specifically cater to this domain of niche dating. Our main aim is to provide top – notch services to black women and white men.”



BlackWhiteCupid.com allows internet users to register for free. There are various sections on the site that serve different purposes. The site boasts of a dedicated section for interracial dating ideas that is beneficial for those who are either new to online dating or are looking out for effecting ways to boost up dating. Furthermore, members can also check out daily news articles to keep a tab on the latest developments in the world of interracial dating.



With dating being the primary concentration of BlackWhiteCupid.com, it offers email and instant messaging options for members to keep in touch. Users can also search for an ideal match based on a host of parameters. All these features give this site a distinct edge over its competitors, thereby justifying its position in the market.