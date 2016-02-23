Blade + Blue High-Quality Men's Clothing and Accessories Becomes a Hit with Fashion Lovers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2016 --A three-year-old fashion brand has become one of the most talked about brands in recent times. The brand called Blade + Blue was launched with one aim in mind, to make help men look and feel good. To celebrate the success of the brand, there is currently a limited sale on certain fashion items.



Designer, Peter Papas, had a revelation when he found the baseball glove that he used as a child—some things are traditional, timeless and can never go out of style. That drove him to build on his more than 20 years of experience working for a wide range of fashion brands to find his own voice. He created Blade + Blue, which offers limited runs of high-quality men's clothing and accessories, with most of what he offers made in the United States.



"There comes a time when you just have to do it," Papas said. "Time to be bigger than everything you've been afraid of. Time to take life into your own hands. Time to take the dream that is inside and make it real."



Over the past three years, Papas has created a curated line of clothing that includes long-sleeve shirts, polos, hoodies, pullover sweaters, cardigans and more. Inspired by classic men's style, the pieces make use of durable materials and pops of bright color to offer eye-catching, timeless looks. Blade + Blue also offers accessories such as bow ties, neck ties, pocket squares and even personal care and hygiene items. Papas works with artisans, designers and craftspeople, especially those close to San Francisco, to create the products.



Customers are thrilled with the quality of the offerings and the looks they achieve.



"I love everything about it all," one customer wrote. "The tees, the hoodies, the ties, everything—spot on. Crazy great quality, great taste and great customer assists makes Blade + Blue my fave obsession."



The company's name comes from a line in Papas' journal from the day he brought home a dog from the shelter. The dog had been sad, so the shelter staff called him "Lonesome Blue." Papas re-named him "Blade" after bringing him home.



"I have watched this dog who was once so 'lonesome and blue' grow into a beautiful, strong champion," Papas said. "I think of myself as 'the underdog,' too. This is not a big company. I am just one guy who is trying to make his dream come true. And while it isn't easy, the name 'Blade + Blue' reminds me of what's possible and to never give up on myself and my dream."



