Blair Cohen Keynotes at eID Conference in Bogota

Manchester, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --Blair Cohen, the Chief Evangelist for AuthenticID, the leader in "first mile" automated Identity authentication and management, participated as a keynote speaker at the 9th annual eID Conference in Bogota, Columbia on October 10-11, 2017.



Over 250 government delegates together with the brightest minds in the industry from over 30 countries, came together to discuss the foundation and evolution of a global eID infrastructure, based on the digitalization of citizen ID documents. To date, five countries have introduced eID (Electronic ID) programs for travel - including Estonia, Israel, New Zealand, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.



While there are global standards organizations like the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a UN specialized agency, to manage the administration and governance of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, so far the initial countries that have rolled out eID programs are all based upon different non-interoperable standards.



"Our Smart Identity next generation technology platform for authenticating identities also provides an easy solution for creating interoperability for the multiple new eID standards that are coming into the market," says Blair Cohen, adding "our platform currently already supports interoperability for authenticating identities from 192 countries from anywhere in the world. This means that someone from Estonia can use their eID to authenticate their identity anywhere outside of Estonia."



As part of AuthenticID's new blockchain-enabled Smart Identity platform, AuthenticID has already announced its plans to develop interoperable standards for authenticating identities throughout the world, and views its participation in the eID Conference as an important step in supporting interoperability for the eID movement as well.



AuthenticID is also planning an upcoming token sale starting October 31, 2017. For more information about that visit http://tokens.authenticid.co.



About AuthenticID

