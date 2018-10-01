Blake & Sons Moving & Storage Proud to Serve Military Household Moves

Clarksburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Blake & Sons Moving & Storage Inc. is making relocation easier for military members and their families in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. By working with Blake & Sons, service men and women can rely on top quality moving, storage and shipment services for their household goods within the contiguous U.S.



Each move is unique, and Blake & Sons is recognized for their personal approach to every detail and logistical aspect of the moving process. Since becoming an approved transportation provider under the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) Defense Personal Property System (DPS) program, Blake & Sons has received top marks for providing safe, secure and timely handling of military families' household goods.



Additionally, Blake & Sons provides the military with Non-Temporary Storage (NTS) services within the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.



"It is an honor to support our service members and their families through the careful end-to-end management of household goods shipments," said Blake & Sons president Tom Shioutakon. "We are delighted to provide an important service for military personnel who are on the move. We work closely with the families we serve to minimize disruption to their busy lives and ensure the seamless relocation of treasured belongings," he added.



In early 2019, Blake & Sons plan to expand the scope of their origin/destination services to include international military shipments. The company currently provides origin and destination agent services for international forwarding companies.



Preparing to move? Blake & Sons is ready to do the heavy lifting.



Contact

Blake & Sons Moving & Storage Inc.

Maryland: (301) 610-5310

Virginia: (703) 644-4550

D.C.: (202) 457-9190

contactus@blakemoving.com

www.blakemoving.com



About Blake & Sons Moving & Storage, Inc.

Proud to be family owned and operated, Blake & Sons Moving & Storage offers full service moving and storage solutions, including packing, supplies, custom crating, transportation, loading, unloading, fragile goods handling and debris removal. The company is honored to serve Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., its surrounding areas and the entire East Coast for more than 20 years.