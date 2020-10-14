Blaney Teal Announces the Release of Successful Entrepreneurial Habits Book Titled 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success

Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2020 --1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce on October 16, 2020; the company will launch the World's largest book on Successful Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by some of the most successful Entrepreneurs on the Planet.



This 800-page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map to operating at the highest level in your entrepreneurial endeavors. It will be available in 39,000 locations worldwide between bricks and mortar and online outlets. 1 Habit Press is publishing the book in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook formats.



1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including:



Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad

Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation

Joe Theismann - Super Bowl Winning Quarterback

Prescott Ellison - Grammy Award-winning drummer

Blaney Teal – Founder of NEXT for Success

Brian Smith - Founder of UGG Boots

Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary

Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ

Don "The Dragon" Wilson - Martial Arts Action Star, 11-times Pro Kickboxing World Champion

Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author

Bas Rutten - Retired professional Mixed Martial Artist

Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact

Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys

Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer

Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar

Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5-time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee

Gary Lockwood - Star of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Star Trek pilot episode



Steven Samblis, the creator of the 1 Habit book series, stated… "In times of great need, companies like ours must be on a mission to offer easy to digest knowledge to help people maintain their journey towards success. Entrepreneurial Success has never been more important than it is today. Though large in scale, one only needs to find 1 Habit in this book and apply it - to change their lives forever. If you apply five Habits, you may just change the world!"



Order the book from Amazon: https://amzn.to/2Gzx7K1



About 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success

What separates struggling small business owners from the powerfully rich? CEO's who seems to have everything working in their favor. They both embody Entrepreneurial Spirits, but one has superior HABITS. Little shifts from mindset to management skills can create stronger leadership, increased revenue, and ultimately serve a bigger impact.



To achieve unimaginable business success and financial wealth, you must change your Habits to reach the upper echelons of Entrepreneurship. You must develop a Positive Habitual Entrepreneur Mindset, a way of thinking that comes from learning the best Entrepreneurs' vital Habits.



1 Habit™ for Entrepreneurial Success brought together some of the greatest Entrepreneurial Minds on the Planet and asked them each two simple questions. What is the 1 Habit that had the most significant impact on your life? What was the 1 un-Habit you needed to get rid of to clear your pathway to success? This book is the result. All you need is 1 Habit to change your life forever!



About Blaney Teal

Blaney Teal is a proud mother of two and successful, modern-day "Mompreneur" from Baltimore, MD. She has impacted the lives of countless entrepreneurs and business owners with her vibrant, energetic, and magnetic personality. With over 25 years in the entrepreneurial space, Blaney loves sharing her business tips and experiences with everyone she meets.



Blaney started her first business at the age of seven and has never looked back. Her passion for helping entrepreneurs and business owners grow their business is apparent from the 1st time you meet her.



Blaney is the Founder of "Making Business Connections" (MBX), a premier state-wide networking organization that just expanded nationally as "Making Business Connections". She loves to take passions and turn them into profits with her wildly successful Next for Success Accelerator Academy. Her superpowers lie in helping business owners implement strategies and systems to shorten the learning curve and save them both time and money.



Blaney Teal can be reached for interviews or comments at

blaney@nextforsuccess.com or 410-575-3290