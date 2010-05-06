BlastGARD Prevents Flying Glass from Becoming a Deadly Terrorist Weapon In Times Square New York

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2010 -- BlastGARD Fragment Retention Film Prevents Flying Glass from Becoming a Deadly Terrorist Weapon In Times Square NYC.



For decades, terrorists and extremist groups have known that explosive devices and unprotected glass form a lethal combination and unprotected glass presents an inviting target for places such as Times Square located in the heart of Manhattan New York.



Building owners and facilities managers can now provide building occupants and the public with additional protection by installing BlastGARD™, an optically clear, glass protection film from ShatterGARD® Inc. http://www.blastgard.com



In the event of a major explosion, BlastGARD helps hold the razor sharp glass fragments together, preventing flying shards of glass from becoming deadly weapons



The product also absorbs shock waves, cushioning and dispersing the impact to the window frame, keeping windows in the structure under attack and surrounding buildings intact, minimizing the risk of bodily injury and property damage.



BlastGARD was originally developed for the U. S. military as a defense against deadly flying glass due to an explosion or deliberate attack. In response to recent world events, ShatterGARD for the first time is now offering BlastGARD to the private sector. " Jordan Frankel Vice President of ShatterGARD states as a company we made unanimous decision to offer building owners, facility managers and architects worldwide the same protection as the government. The high strength polyester material adheres to the interior of the glass acting like an invisible coat of armor, making the glass significantly stronger and virtually impenetrable to small ballistic attacks.



Unlike ballistic glass, BlastGARD is easily and quickly applied by certified technicians on the interior portion of glass surfaces. At roughly 60 % the cost of ballistic glass, BlastGARD is also a far more cost-effective alternative.



The film is optically clear and distortion free, and filters up to 98% of harmful UV radiation, protecting building interiors and sensitive equipment. Tinted versions of the film can reduce glare and heat infiltration by up to 70 %. The product is extremely scratch resistant and will not yellow or distort over time unlike ballistic glass.



BlastGARD utilized on military bases, as well as government buildings, law enforcement agencies and commercial buildings worldwide. Installations include The United States Naval Surface Warfare Center, The US Defense District Depot, The Department of Army,Pope Airforce Base, Federal Bureau of Investigation, DEA, Secret Service Los Angeles County Sheriffs Prison, U.S. Naval Consolidated Brig, U.S. Naval Defense Depot (Korea), Naval Post Graduate Academy, U.S. Military Fleet Center (Japan), Wells Fargo Bank, Hoover Dam, Verizon and NASDAQ.



BlastGARD™ meets and exceeds all current GSA standards for window fragmentation retention film, and comes with the only limited lifetime warranty in the industry.



BlastGARD glass protection film is available through a worldwide network of ShatterGARD authorized installers. For more information, contact ShatterGARD,Toll free: 1-888-306-7998-14. Fax: website: www.blastgard.com



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_H_SNdO4_s



