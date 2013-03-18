BlindCupids.com Launches New Interracial Dating Blog

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2013 --BlindCupids.com launched its official blog called Contrast this month. The new blog complements the main interracial dating site by offering subscribers helpful information and advice. BlindCupids is already known for being an innovator in the online dating industry with unique video profile functionality that lets members prove their identities by supplementing pictures with self-made videos.



"We chose the name Contrast because it represents the diversity of interracial dating," says Alexa Hitch, Director of Media Relations. "Adding a blog to the site was the next logical step for BlindCupids. We're really excited because it introduces another layer of interactive participation for our members."



The blog kicked things off by introducing an infographic showing the highlights from a recent survey conducted by BlindCupids on the prospect for interracial dating in 2013.



