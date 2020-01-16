Blinds International Introduces Revolutionary Horizontal Blinds in Parkland and Boca Raton, Florida

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2020 --Blinds International has introduced a revolutionary new product called horizontal blinds and has launched a campaign intending to make the product affordable and accessible for all homeowners.



Horizontal blinds are the next step in the smart home revolution. The innovative new product allows users to set the mood with blinds that can change from open to closed with the click of a button.



Today, horizontal blinds arrive in several variations. From slat sizes to micro, one-inch, two-inch, and even more extensive, they are available in varieties. Products are available in aluminum, faux-wood, and real wood slats and come in countless colors and finishes.



Blinds International is a leading company that offers quality horizontal blinds in Parkland and Boca Raton, Florida, to control the sun's glare from entering the interior of the home. This will make it much more comfortable for people to lounge around the house, without having to worry about the harsh rays shining directly in the face or damaging furnishings.



As the warm spring or summer draws near, homeowners may want to find solutions to keep their homes cool. Horizontal blinds are the right solution to help cut down on the energy bills and reduce dependency on the air conditioner. The ability to control the sunlight glare coming into the home will diminish the heat that is transferred inside, effectively deflecting outdoor heat from coming into the house.



The all-new horizontal blinds have become relatively popular in the market for their excellent operation. Keeping the windows closed ensures full privacy when someone is at home. Placing it at an angle all allow one to see out but offer some privacy. Unlike other custom shades or drapes, horizontal blinds are known for their versatility.



With 25 years of experience and expertise, Blinds International brings in attractive window treatment options that define more of one's style.



For more information on window blinds in Plantation and Coral Springs, Florida, visit https://blindsinternational.com/.



About The Blinds International

The Blinds International largely caters to the people of Boca Raton, Parkland, Coral Springs, Plantation, Sunrise, Weston and its nearby area offering a wide range of window blinds.