Blinds International Offers High-Quality Motorized Blinds in Boca Raton and Parkland Florida

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2019 --Blinds International is a renowned, Florida based company. This company has been specializing in the installation of window coverings in South Florida homes and offices since the year of 1995. The Blinds International boasts of offering the best in class services for window treatments in Coral Springs and Weston, Florida.



Blinds International takes enormous pride in enabling its clients to find the perfect window treatment for their building, no matter if it's a residential or commercial building. They offer an expansive range of window treatments, including woven woods, motorization, blinds, shutters, shades, and much more. They offer incredibly smooth customer care as well and ensure each of the details required by their clients is covered. Utmost customer satisfaction is the prime focus of this company.



Through Blinds International, people can purchase high-quality motorized blinds in Boca Raton and Parkland, Florida. The Coulisse curtain motor is famous for being a part of the Absolute Control, which is an innovative automation system belonging to the Coulisse blinds. This subsequently enables curtains and blinds to be both operated and programmed with the help of a single comprehensive system. This motor is quite compact and extremely easy to install, operate, and program. All Coulisse window covering systems up to 5 meters high can be automated conveniently through the Absolute Control. All motors are subsequently programmed with the help of a single remote control unit that can be separately operated or is used as a group. This range is known to include mechanical and electronic motors. The tube motors can additionally be availed in multiple diameters, as well as in both mechanical and electronic versions. The quite motors can easily be remote-controlled and programmed with Absolute Control.

To contact the Blinds International people can easily give them a call at (954) 747-9858.



About The Blinds International

The Blinds International largely caters to the people of Boca Raton, Parkland, Coral Springs, Plantation, Sunrise, Weston and its nearby areas.