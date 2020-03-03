Blinds International Offers Premium Quality Motorized Shades in Plantation and Boca Raton Florida

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2020 --Blinds International is a Florida based company through which people can find high-quality window treatment options for both residential and commercial buildings. They offer shutters, blinds, motorized shades, and many more contemporary window treatments in Parkland and Boca Raton, Florida. No matter the décor or design theme of a building, the Blinds International can provide the perfect window treatment option for it.



Blinds International is among the best providers of motorized shades in Plantation and Boca Raton, Florida. Through them Coulisse window covering systems can be purchased that are up to 5 meters high. These automated systems are conveniently programmed with the help of a single remote control unit. This window treatment option can ideally be operated separately or as a group, and its expansive range includes both electronic and mechanical motors. The tube motors provided by the Blinds International can be availed in several diameters, with the options for electronic or mechanical versions as well. Such motors can subsequently be easily programmed and remote-controlled through Absolute Control. The Coulisse curtain motor is a part of Absolute Control, which is an extraordinarily innovative and high-tech automation system for Coulisse blinds. This specialized system enables curtains and blinds to be operated and programmed with the help of a single system. This type of motor is exceptionally compact in size and easy to install, program, and eventually operate. Blinds International is especially famous for offering both automated motorized blinds and motorized shades in the areas of Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Plantation, and many of its nearby areas.



To know more about the products offered by Blinds International, people can easily give them a call at (954) 747-9858.



About The Blinds International

The Blinds International is an extremely renowned company specializing in window treatments in Florida.