BLM Refrigeration Heating & Air Conditioning Partners with BizIQ

Bridgeport, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2017 --BLM Refrigeration Heating & Air Conditioning, an HVAC company that serves residential and commercial clients in the greater Bridgeport area, announced today that it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company that works with small business clients throughout North America.



In collaborating with BizIQ, BLM Refrigeration Heating & Air Conditioning hopes to build upon its existing customer base by bolstering its web presence. BizIQ works with companies like the HVAC contractors in Bridgeport, CT by developing a broad range of new online content, including new company websites and blogs. The marketing firm's approach places a heavy emphasis on search engine optimization, which makes it easier for current and prospective customers to find businesses like BLM Refrigeration Heating & Air Conditioning when performing local Google searches.



BizIQ's marketing campaigns prioritize the development and presentation of timely, informative and relevant content related to its clients' businesses and industries. Professional copywriters write all content for BizIQ's clients' websites, and content is updated on an ongoing basis to drive engagement and interaction between the clients and their customers.



"After more than 20 years in business, our company has built up a very solid base of customers in Bridgeport and beyond," said Louis Lundy, owner of BLM Refrigeration Heating & Air Conditioning. "In the past, we never really prioritized our web marketing, and we recognized an opportunity to grow our business with BizIQ's help. We're grateful for the tremendous effort they've put into our new website, and are looking forward to seeing the results of our partnership."



About BLM Refrigeration Heating & Air Conditioning

BLM Refrigeration Heating & Air Conditioning was founded in 1993. A locally owned company, the HVAC contractors in Bridgeport, CT offer a full slate of heating and cooling services to residential and commercial customers, as well as commercial refrigeration services. The company specializes in the installation, repair and maintenance of all types of HVAC equipment.



For more information, please visit http://blmhvacr.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.