Industry Highlights and Trend Analysis:

The Blockchain in Healthcare Market was worth USD 56.34 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4706.69 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.51% during the forecast period. To promote quality care and control the increasing healthcare expenses, exchange of health information is vital. Nonetheless, the amount of data shared among physicians, hospitals, institutions, and other providers stay minimal as presently, even the world's most progressive healthcare systems are profoundly divided. The absence of interoperability and constrained linkage between healthcare storage systems, makes it hard to retrieve, transmit, analyze and clean information, hence the vast majority of the information is contained in silos. Additionally, there are various concerns in regards to security and protection concerns relating to capacity and trade of information as medicinal services associations have been subjected to developing number of information breaches and malicious attacks.



Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are;

Humana

DokChain

MultiPlan Inc

Healthcare Blockchain Consortiums

Optum

MediLedger

Quest Diagnostics



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



Market Segmentation:

The Blockchain in Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. Based on application the market is segmented into clinical trials, electronic health records, precision medicine, drug traceability, genomics research and others. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into health care research institutes, hospitals and pharmaceuticals companies. Nonetheless, move to blockchain based arrangements will require major investments and endeavors incorporating seamless integration with the present framework, and blockchain suppliers may encounter obstruction from human services players for changing from heritage frameworks and procedures to blockchain.



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Geographically, the Blockchain in Healthcare Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Rest of the world. The market has received traction for across the globe owing to several benefits along with the developing awareness regarding the importance of the technology in healthcare in developed as well as developing economies.



Drivers and Restraints:

The improvement in giving effective health-care services administrations is widely subject to various advances in data innovation, and especially in the capacity to record and store data economically and easily, and share it safely among dissimilar applications and frameworks. Blockchain plays a vital part in defeating the glitches and difficulties related with legacy systems. A portion of the main benefits of using blockchain are the advent of a more straightforward procedure, finish disposal of third party, streamlining of operational procedures, and huge expenses. Also, blockchain paves a way for the switch to a more value-based healthcare framework from the current fee-based human healthcare systems, enhance quiet commitment and even bring about opportunities for the advent of more consumer centric product segments and income streams.



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)



Chapter 5. Blockchain in Healthcare Market, By Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Revenue and Market Share By Application (2014-2018)

5.3. Clinical Trials

5.4. Drug Traceability

5.5. Electronic Health Records

5.6. Precision Medicine

5.7. Genomics Research

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. Blockchain in Healthcare Market, By End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Revenue and Market Share By End User (2014-2018)

6.3. Health Care Research Institutes

6.4. Pharmaceuticals Companies

6.5. Hospitals



Chapter 7. Blockchain in Healthcare Market, By Region

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.3. North America Blockchain in Healthcare by Countries

7.4. Europe Blockchain in Healthcare by Countries

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.6. South America

7.7. Middle East and Africa



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Guardtime

8.2. Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited

8.3. Blockpharma

8.4. Blockchain Health

8.5. HASHED Health

8.6. BLOCK M.D.

8.7. HealthCombix

8.8. FarmaTrust

8.9. Medicalchain SA

8.10. SkyCell AG



Chapter 9. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Competition, by Manufacturer

9.1. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

9.2. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Price by Region (2016-2017)

9.3. Top 5 Blockchain in Healthcare Manufacturer Market Share

9.4. Market Competition Trend



Chapter 10. Blockchain in Healthcare Market Forecast (2018-2023)

10.1. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

10.2. Blockchain in Healthcare Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.3. Blockchain in Healthcare Market Forecast By Application (2018-2023)

10.4. Blockchain in Healthcare Market Forecast By End User (2018-2023)



…Read Full Table of Contents



