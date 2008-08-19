Blogging for Awareness of Invisible Illness Week Unites Thousands

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2008 -- Nearly 1 in 2 people in the USA have a chronic illness and according to U.S. Census Bureau about 96% of illnesses are invisible. So it comes as no surprise that with hundreds of thousands of people on the Internet searching for health support and information, thousands of people now post daily blogs about the emotional trials they experience while facing chronic pain on a regular basis.



National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week is being held September 8-14, 2008. Part of their outreach includes over thirty days of guest bloggers as well as bloggers all over the web posting about invisible illness issues. For example, what happens when someone with an invisible illness parks in the handicapped spot, even though they are doing so legally?



Bloggers around the web are joining this awareness effort for Invisible Illness Week, showing support through their own blogs by posting about different issues related to invisible illness. One can even download an "I'm blogging for Invisible Illness Awareness Week" badge to let others know about their commitment to the cause. Bloggers are also publicly thanked each Friday on the Invisible Illness Week blog, gaining extra exposure for their own blog. Bloggers are posting on their own schedule, but the II Week committee is also encouraging them to post specifically on September 8th, creating a large kick off of awareness for the beginning of the week.



Lisa Copen, who founded National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week in 2002 says, "Though we live with thousands of different illnesses, we have more in common than not. For example, illness impacts our families, careers, finances and daily living, to name a few. We can all learn from one another and share during this journey." She adds, "And frankly, people are tired of hearing, 'But you look so good!' and they want others to know that their illness is legitimate despite how well they seem to be holding it all together."



Laurie Edwards, author of the new book, "Life Disrupted: Getting Real About Chronic Illness in Your Twenties and Thirties," has been an illness blogger since 2006. She says, "When you're a young adult, people expect you to put in long hours to establish a career, to jump into the dating world, and to build a life for yourself. But they certainly don't expect you to be sick. There's no such thing as 'too young' to be sick, which is one of the reasons I think Invisible Illness Week is so important!"



If you would like to participate in this unique chance to blog for awareness and increase an understanding about invisible illnesses, visit www.invisibleillness.wordpress.com . You can receive updates, participate in surveys, win prizes, and learn more about the telephone workshops at the Invisible Illness Week web site: http://www.invisibleillness.com

