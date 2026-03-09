McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2026 --While crime scenes with blood are often portrayed in movies and on television, what is rarely shown is who is responsible for the cleanup. In the real world—including Washington, D.C., Frederick, MD, Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington County, McLean, VA, and surrounding areas—the responsibility falls to the property owner. However, due to the complexity and potential hazards involved, professional blood cleanup is essential, and that's where T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia steps in.



Cleaning blood and bodily fluids requires more than standard cleaning supplies. These substances can contain infectious biological material, and since there is no way to visually determine if something is infectious, all situations must be treated as biohazardous. T.A.C.T.'s team is trained and equipped with the proper protective gear and specialized disinfectants to handle these scenarios safely and thoroughly.



Why Professional Cleanup Is Critical



Blood, like any liquid, follows gravity—it can seep into walls, flooring, subfloors, and other hidden areas. To fully decontaminate a space, T.A.C.T. professionals must trace and clean every area the fluids may have reached. This often includes removal of contaminated building materials to prevent long-term damage and health risks.



Additionally, biohazard cleanup involves strict waste disposal protocols. Blood-soaked materials and contaminated cleaning supplies cannot be disposed of with regular trash. Instead, they must be safely collected and typically incinerated to eliminate any remaining hazards. T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia is certified and trained to handle this process legally and responsibly.



More Than Just Cleaning—It is About Closure



While cleaning the scene is the primary task, for many clients, this process provides emotional closure during an otherwise traumatic experience. Some individuals may be unable to cope with the reality of cleanup, and others may not know how to approach it safely. In either case, turning to trained professionals is not just practical—it is the right decision.



Whether responding to a violent crime, unattended death, suicide, or other traumatic events, T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia is available 24/7 to provide compassionate, discreet, and thorough cleanup services. Their team serves residents and property owners across Washington, D.C., Frederick, Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington County, McLean, and nearby areas.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. was founded by police veteran Matt Lovasz, who, after retiring from the force, became a master franchise owner and instructor in the biohazard remediation industry. With over a decade of experience, Matt and his team have earned a reputation for professionalism, compassion, and trust. He has also been featured in multiple episodes of A&E's Hoarders.



When clients call T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia, they can trust they are working with a well-trained and compassionate team dedicated to restoring safety and peace of mind.



Contact T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia or visit tactpwc.com today to learn more about their professional blood cleanup services.