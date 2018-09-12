Blood Collection 2018 Industry: Global Analysis of Sales, Revenue and Industry Share 2023

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --The Blood Collection Industry was worth USD 7.06 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 11.35 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42% during the forecast period. Expanding prevalence of infectious and non-communicable sicknesses, rising number of trauma and accident cases are the main considerations contributing toward the development. Expanding number of surgeries is another main consideration significantly advancing the development of the Industry. As indicated by the WHO, in 2012, around 266.2 to 359.5 million surgeries were performed all inclusive and this number is anticipated to increase sooner rather than later. The expansion in the quantity of surgeries, for example, organ transplant and cancer surgeries that require blood transfusion is foreseen to drive the development of the Industry.



Access sample Copy of this Report 2018: https://www.crystalIndustryresearch.com/report-sample/HC071067



Competitive Insights 2018:

Qiagen, Becton Dickinson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, FL MEDICAL, Becton Dickinson, Terumo Corporation and Nipro. The leading companies are adopting several organic as well as inorganic methodologies, for example, acquisitions, collaborations, new product development, and regional extension to increase greatest share in the business. For example, in March 2015, Becton, Dickinson and Company procured CareFusion Corp. to extend its product portfolio and topographical reach over the globe.



Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The diagnostics application portion represented significant income share of the Industry in 2015. Different conditions, for example, cancer, infectious diseases, anemia, diabetes, and sickle cell require blood testing frequently. Therefore, the interest for blood collection products for diagnostics application is high and is anticipated to stay on the ascent all through the examination time frame.



Click to Buy In-depth TOC Blood Collection Exclusive report @ https://www.crystalIndustryresearch.com/checkout/HC071067



The Blood Collection Industry is segmented as follows-



Blood Collection Industry, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

- EDTA Tubes

- Serum-separating Tubes

- Blood Bags

- Needles and Syringes

- Heparin Tubes

- Plasma-separating Tubes

- Other Products



Blood Collection Industry, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

- Treatment

- Diagnostics



Blood Collection Industry, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

- Diagnostics Centers

- Hospitals

- Blood Banks

- Other Applications



Regional Outlook 2018:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)



Why You Should Buy an Exclusive report?

1) CMR Offer An extensive research study on the Global Blood Collection Industry, and its entire ecosystem, describes the Industry trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Blood Collection Industry.



2) We provide you the longest possible Industry segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the Industry share region wise.



3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, Industry strategies, and new product launches.



Major TOC of Blood Collection Industry:



Chapter3. Industry Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Industry Definition

3.1.2. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Industry Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

…

Chapter4. Industry Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.1.2. Canada Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.1.3. Mexico Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.2. France Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.3. UK Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.4. Russia Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.5. Italy Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.3.1. China Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.3.2. Japan Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.3.3. Korea Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.3.4. India Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.4.1. Brazil Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.4.2. Argentina Industry States and Outlook (2014-2023)

…

Chapter5. Blood Collection Industry, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Industry Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Blood Collection Sales and Sales Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.2. Global Blood Collection Revenue and Revenue Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.3. EDTA Tubes

5.3.1. Global EDTA Tubes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Serum-separating Tubes

5.4.1. Global Serum-separating Tubes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Blood Bags

5.5.1. Global Blood Bags Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Needles and Syringes

…

Chapter6. Blood Collection Industry, By Applications

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Blood Collection Sales, Revenue and Industry Share By Application (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Global Blood Collection Sales and Sales Share By Application (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Global Blood Collection Revenue and Revenue Share By Application (2014-2018)

6.3. Treatment

6.3.1. Global Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

…



…CONTINUED FOR TOC



We do forecast on basis of several parameters such as Industry drivers, Industry opportunities, industry trends government regulations, raw materials supply and trade dynamics to ensure relevance of forecast with Industry scenario. With increasing need to granulized information, we used bottom-up methodology for forecasting where we evaluate each regional segment differently and combined all forecast to develop final Industry forecast.



Check Discounts Details @ https://www.crystalIndustryresearch.com/check-discount/HC071067



About Crystal Industry Research:

Crystal Industry Research is a U.S. based Industry research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for Industry research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers Industry intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contacts Us

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: sales@crystalIndustryresearch.com | Ph: +1-888-213-4282

Web: https://www.crystalIndustryresearch.com