Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2015 --Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is the measuring of blood pressure levels of a patient at regular intervals over a period of 24 hours. Measurement of the blood pressure levels is carried out while the patient performs normal daily activities including sleep. Ambulatory blood pressure monitors increase the accuracy for the diagnosis of hypertension. Ambulatory monitoring may be useful for the diagnosis of white-coat hypertension and masked hypertension. These monitoring devices provide more accurate readings than the isolated clinical measurements. Ambulatory blood pressure measurement may disturb the sleep at night, or bruising under the inflating cuff may occur that will limit the adoption of ambulatory method for measuring the blood pressure levels. The current market for ambulatory blood pressure monitors is young and faces several strong challenges such as the advent of miniaturized wrist bound blood pressure monitors. Ambulatory devices are prone to be bulky and cannot be carried everywhere as opposed to wearable devices. . Due to the rising prevalence and incidence rate of hypertension, there is increased awareness about regular monitoring of blood pressure amongst people; also due to integration of telemedicine, patients themselves rely on self-monitoring of blood pressure at home. Such factors contribute to the growth of blood pressure monitoring devices market. Hence, blood pressure monitoring device manufacturing companies are developing innovative automatic blood pressure monitoring devices that provide accurate readings and will be easy-to-handle at home.



To read further, please click here: http://www.sa-brc.com/publish-global-blood-cardiac-monitors.php



Less than 5 years ago, most people were using injections to control diabetes across major parts of the world, however today they have more than 10 major brands of completely automated pumps and CGM devices that can keep their disease at bay. Most devices have easy-to-read full-color screens with extra features and are also rechargeable through standard USB cables. Cellphones integrated with blood and cardiac monitoring will become high in demand in future. We already see ECG applications, blood pressure monitors and even blood glucose monitors such as the One Touch Verio Sync. This commoditization of medical devices has led to greater awareness of diseases as well as technologies available to combat them.



Considering the massive size of the target population and potential of developing technology, companies are going to be kept on their toes through integration and significant joint ventures expected in coming years between medical device companies and communication technology companies. A large unseen opportunity here is the service that lies in between such as massive data handling, physician and patient mediators and carrier service providers. Telecom companies may have faced losses through reduction of charges in calling and messaging, however the advent of these technologies may create a sizable opportunity for this sector in coming years.