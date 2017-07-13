Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size Is Projected to Be Around $2.3 Billion by 2025

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2017 --A research study titled, "Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the blood pressure monitoring devices market is projected to be around $2.3 billion by 2025.



Blood pressure monitors are the devices which are used to monitor blood pressure. These monitors reveal the systolic and diastolic pressure. They are used when the blood pressure is hypertension or hypotension. Hypertension is a condition in which there is an increase in the pressure on the walls of arteries. A person whose blood pressure is 140/90 mmHg or more for a prolonged period is said to have hypertension. Risk factors for hypertension are age, physical inactivity, tobacco consumption, excess salt consumption in diet, excess alcohol consumption and stress. According to the World Heart Federation, about 330 million people in developed countries and 640 million individuals in developing countries have hypertension. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 7 out of every 10 American people affected by chronic heart failure suffer from high blood pressure. The study further states that 8 out of every 10 patients experiencing their first stroke suffer from high blood pressure.



Sphygmomanometer segment occupied the largest share of the overall market in 2016.This major share is attributed to factors such as its digitalization and extensive applications. Digital sphygmomanometer segment is anticipated to experience a profitable growth during the forecast period due to factors such as low cost of these devices, ease of use for doctors and patients and high accuracy.



U.S. dominated the North American blood pressure monitoring devices market in 2016 due to rising prevalence of lifestyle related diseases, higher awareness about blood pressure monitoring devices and advanced healthcare infrastructure. According to the data revealed by the U.S. Department of Health and human Services, 7 out of every 10 American patients experiencing their first heart attack are affected by high blood pressure. Emerging economies such as China and India will show favorable growth during the forecast period due to rise in preference of people for preventive healthcare.



Product development is a key strategy adopted by the players operating the blood pressure monitoring devices market. For instance, in 2015, SunTech Medical, Inc. launched the True24 ABPM Diary mobile app for their Oscar 2 blood pressure monitoring system. Some of the key players in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market are Withings, Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Inc., A&D Medical Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., GE Healthcare, American Diagnostics Corporation, SunTech Medical, Inc., Briggs Healthcare, Microlife AG, GF Health Products Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., and Omron Healthcare, Inc.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



-Sphygmomanometer segment occupied more than half of the share of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market in 2016, due to its digitalization and extensive applications.



-Digital sphygmomanometer market will experience lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to their low costs and accurate monitoring capabilities.



-North America dominated the global blood pressure monitoring devices market holding over two-fifth of the market share in 2016. This dominance can be attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising prevalence of raised blood pressure in adults.



-Asia-Pacific market will witness double digit growth over the forecast period as a result of rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about blood pressure monitoring devices.



Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation



By Product:



-Sphygmomanometers



Digital Sphygmomanometers

Aneroid Sphygmomanometers

Mercury Sphygmomanometers



-Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

-Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors

-Blood Pressure Transducers

-Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories



Blood Pressure Cuffs

Disposable

Reusable

Bladders, Bulbs andValves



By Region:



-North America



U.S

Canada

Mexico



-Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



-Asia-Pacific



Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



-Rest of the World



Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others



