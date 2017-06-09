BLOODY Unveils New Products and Technology at E3

Chino Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2017 --Bloody unveils 5K RGB gaming mice, RGB mouse pad, M.O.C.I. (Mo-see) tech and the newest version of our award-winning Light Strike technology. LK Libra is the latest in mechanical keyboard switches. The M.O.C.I tech brings clear, dynamic sound to audiophiles and gamer's alike.



This is the next evolution in the LK key switch. Our M.O.C.I tech delivers dynamic sound at a great price. Bill Hsu said, Director of Bloody in North America



Bloody is set to release 5K RGB gaming mice and RGB gaming mouse pad. The 5k gaming mice bring pin point accuracy to gamer's hands. The mouse pad brings a nice feel to any gaming room.



Gamer's looking for a soft RGB mouse pad will enjoy ours. Our gaming mice have never been better. 5K precision at a great price. Bill Hsu said.



These products are set to release later this quarter. Our team at E3 will be discussing more about these products. We encourage everyone to come to our booth and see for yourself the difference. Our booth location: South Hall #847.



Bloody is dedicated to bringing innovation to the gaming peripheral industry.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Brett Deister at 909-628-8858 or email at bdeister@bloodyusa.com.