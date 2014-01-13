Bloog Ecigs Announces World's First Pharmaceutical E-Liquid

Marlboro, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2014 --Becoming the first e-cigarette brand to do so, Bloog Electronic Cigarettes announced today the launch of Bloog Viquid, the world’s first e-liquid produced in a Pharmaceutical Facility based in the United States; thus enabling e-cigarette users to immediately upgrade their current e-liquid.



“We’re very excited to be the first e-cigarette brand to have an e-liquid produced in a Pharmaceutical facility here in the United States. Many other companies have e-liquids made in the US, or even made with Pharmaceutical-type ingredients, but none are produced in an actual Pharmaceutical facility,” said Flavio Pinheiro, VP of Sales at Bloog . “We shared the same sentiment that many opponents of e-cigarettes had: that no one knew for sure what was in the eliquids contained in electronic cigarettes. That is why we spent over a year searching for a supplier that could provide e-liquids manufactured in a US Pharmaceutical facility that is FDA-registered and DEA-Certified and abides by cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Processes). Consumers smoking an e-cigarette will now know exactly what is in their e-liquid. We feel Viquid is the absolute game changer that the industry needs right now.”



Bloog Viquid enables smokers to enjoy the quality, consistency, and safety that only a USA-made Pharmaceutical eliquid can provide. Viquids all have a Certificate of Analysis and Ingredient List from the Pharmaceutical Company for each flavor and Nicotine level on record. They come in four different flavors and various Nicotine levels. For those desiring zero Nicotine in their e-liquid, Bloog offers a zero Nicotine option as well.



Bloog Viquid is driven by customer feedback and is part of Bloog ’s commitment to deliver the best quality and safest products to their ecig and eliquid consumers. Bloog Viquid is available at www.bloog.com and in retail establishments in 8 countries.



About Bloog

Founded in 2008, Bloog is a leader in electronic cigarettes. The company offers a wide range of products designed to help consumers adopt a better alternative to traditional cigarettes by providing safe, quality products.



Bloog and Bloog Viquid are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Bloog in the United States and/or other countries.



The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information, press only:

Flavio Pinheiro

VP of Sales and Marketing

877-692-5664, x708

flavio@bloog.com



For more information on Bloog Viquid: www.bloog.com/viquid