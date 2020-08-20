New Castle, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2020 --When a business needs blow molding machines, reach out to Velocity Equipment Solutions. Offering new and used blow molding machines, from reciprocating blow molding machines to blow molding machines for HDPE single layer bottles, we can provide the machinery needed, as well as the maintenance.



In business for more than 30 years, Velocity Equipment Solutions has manufactured blow molding machines, always adhering to the strictest guidelines and quality controls. Each blow molding machine offers large bottling capacity and high output.



Maintaining blow molding machines is essential. They are made with a variety of parts, which will need to be replaced after time. Velocity Equipment Solutions not only makes the blow molding machines but also makes parts, for replacement, when needed. Each customized blow molding machine or standard blow molding machine are built to produce fine quality. Through changes in business, blow molding machines are often required to be adjusted, as well. With a modification and upgrade, a blow molding machine will fit the new business stream.



Whether parts or service is needed, our service line is always open, can answer questions, and send out stock, even after hours. The dedicated customer service line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Whatever the blow molding machine needs, it can be serviced. Each blow molding machine made in our facilities is held up to the highest engineering standards, which includes even distribution, consistent production, and coverage. Manufacturing blow molding machinery means it can be customized to fit specific business needs in the non-carbonated drink business.



Whether continuous injection blow or stretch and reciprocating screw with intermittent excursion is needed, Velocity Equipment Solutions has what is needed to keep each business running. When a company is interested in purchasing used blow molding equipment, the staff works with them to find out what type of blow molding machine is needed and provide one for the business. Since our company manufactures all the blow molding equipment and components, each can be customized to fit the specific needs of the business. Clamp components die head components, molds, neck tooling, trimmers, cooling beds and more are available for your blow molding equipment. We believe in providing the right tools needed for each job. For more information on blow molding machines, visit www.velocityes.com.



About Velocity Equipment Solutions

For more than 45 years, Velocity Equipment Solutions has been manufacturing machinery for packaging. As an international company, it has been able to service more than 300 companies in over 35 countries, with 4 global manufacturing facilities.