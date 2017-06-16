Blue Bell Inn Introduces Seasonal Menus for Summer

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2017 --The Blue Bell Inn, Montgomery County's premier modern American dining venue, is committed to providing their guests with the freshest, seasonal ingredients year-round. With the start of summer, Blue Bell Inn has updated their lunch and dinner menus with an array of fresh ingredients and new options for guests to enjoy.



Fresh updates to their lunch menu include an Arugula Salad with toasted almonds, orange segments, goat cheese and citrus poppy seed vinaigrette. Guest can also experience new items including Roasted Red Pepper Soup, Prime Rib "Cheesesteak," Texas Tommy and a Steak Quesadilla.



The Blue Bell Inn's updated dinner menu includes a variety of fresh, seasonal vegetables added to several Signature Plates including the Roasted Salmon and Branzino. Two new sections have also been added to the dinner menu, allowing guests to customize their meals. In addition to their Steak & Chops, guests can now enhance their meals by adding either a Broiled Lobster Tail or "Oscar Style" that includes 3 Asparagus Spears, 3oz of Colossal Crab and Blue Bell Bernaise.



Lastly, sticking with the fresh, crisp notes of summertime, the restaurant has added Rosé by the glass options to their Wine and Cocktail menu, along with new Sparkling and White Wine options. The Blue Bell Inn is proud to support Breast Cancer Research their new Drink Pink Menu. $1 from every glass and $5 from every bottle will help sponsor #TeamBBI at the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk in Atlanta.



To make reservations or to inquire about booking a private event space at The Blue Bell Inn, guests may call 215-646-2010 or visit bluebellinn.com.



