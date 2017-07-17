Blue Bell Inn Launches "Drink Local" Campaign Supporting PA Distillers

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2017 --After updating their lunch and dinner menus for the summer season, The Blue Bell Inn has added three new refreshing specialty cocktails to their Drink Menu featuring Stateside Vodka, Revivalist Gin and Boardroom Vodka.



The Strawberry & Basil Martini blends Stateside Vodka, Strawberry, Basil and Lime. Handmade in Philadelphia, Stateside Urbancraft Vodka is a gluten-free vodka, blended with electrolytes and seven times distilled to create the signature spirit.



The Summertime Cucumber Cooler is a mix of Revivalist Summertide Gin, Grapefruit, St. Germain and Cucumber. Based in Elverson, Pennsylvania, Revivalist Gins are handmade on Brandywine Brand Distillery and rooted in seasonal, botanical flavors to ensure only the best batch is bottled every single time.



Lastly, the Blackberry Moscow Mule features Boardroom Vodka, Blackberry, Lime and Ginger, a twist on the classic cocktail. Only one of Boardroom Spirit's many premium offerings, their vodka is light bodied with an incredibly smooth finish. Boardroom Spirits is a sustainable, family-owned craft distillery based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.



All three cocktails are now available at the Blue Bell Inn. As part of their weeknight rotating Happy Hour specials, guests can enjoy the specialty cocktails at half price every Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



About The Blue Bell Inn

Constructed in 1743, The Blue Bell Inn, has been a staple in Blue Bell Pennsylvania for nearly 300 years. Situated just 20 miles north of Center City, Philadelphia, The Blue Bell Inn blends a modern American menu with a vibrant atmosphere and American heritage. Visit The Blue Bell Inn to indulge in quality oysters, shrimp and crab legs from the raw bar. Enjoy Happy Hour specials on Monday and Wednesday evenings, as well as bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch. Or host your corporate lunch at The Blue Bell Inn, available Monday to Friday 11:30-2:00 p.m. with an abbreviated menu available from 2-5 p.m., weekdays. The Blue Bell Inn also features 12 private dining rooms that can hold parties as small as 10 guests and as large as 175 attendees.



