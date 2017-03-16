Blue Bell Inn to Offer Buffet-Style Brunch on Easter Sunday

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2017 --The Blue Bell Inn, Montgomery County's premier modern American dining venue, is now accepting reservations for their family style buffet brunch on Easter Sunday. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on April 16th, the restaurant will serve an array of delicious options including both savory and sweet dishes for families to enjoy.



Guests may expect everything from omelets and waffles, to pastas and fresh salads. Rounding out the meal, the buffet will also feature a miniature dessert display, as well as an ice cream bar where guests are encouraged to craft their own delicious sundae-perfect for the kids! The full menu is available to view online at www.bluebellinn.com.



The Easter Sunday Buffet Style Brunch is $40+ for adults and $15+ for children under 10 years old (Plus tax and gratuity.) Included in these prices are coffee, tea and soda only.



The Blue Bell Inn offers both indoor and outdoor seating (weather permitting) during brunch hours. Guests are invited to come and enjoy their holiday meal with family and friends this Easter Sunday!



About The Blue Bell Inn

Constructed in 1743, The Blue Bell Inn, has been a staple in Blue Bell Pennsylvania for nearly 300 years. Situated just 20 miles north of Center City, Philadelphia, The Blue Bell Inn blends a modern American menu with a vibrant atmosphere and American heritage. Visit The Blue Bell Inn to indulge in quality oysters, shrimp and crab legs from the raw bar. Enjoy Happy Hour specials on Monday and Wednesday evenings, as well as bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch. Or host your corporate lunch at The Blue Bell Inn, available Monday to Friday 11:30-2:00 p.m. with an abbreviated menu available from 2-5 p.m., weekdays. The Blue Bell Inn also features 12 private dining rooms that can hold parties as small as 10 guests and as large as 175 attendees.



For more information, visit bluebellinn.com or call 215-646-2010.