Blue Bell Inn Unveils Revamped Brunch Menu

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2017 --The Blue Bell Inn, known for its historic location and modern take on American cuisine, has unveiled a revamped Sunday brunch menu complete with new items to round out their selection of traditional breakfast classics.



Most notably, the new menu now includes a breakfast sandwich section complete with a Bacon, Egg and Cheese, BLT and Short Rib Sandwich all accompanied by breakfast potatoes. Buttermilk Pancakes, with blueberry compote, whipped cream and maple syrup, are also now available in the entrée section.



The Blue Bell Inn Sunday brunch menu also features bottomless mimosas served with a house selection of fresh juice or bloody marys served with a bacon rimmed glass, celery, olive, lemon and lime for $18 (available until 4pm).



Guests are welcome to enjoy brunch at the Blue Bell Inn every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Reservations may be made in advanced online or by calling the restaurant at 215-646-2010. Blue Bell Inn's full brunch menu is available to view online in addition to the their lunch, dinner, happy hour/bar menu and wine/cocktails list.



About The Blue Bell Inn

Constructed in 1743, The Blue Bell Inn, has been a staple in Blue Bell Pennsylvania for nearly 300 years. Situated just 20 miles north of Center City, Philadelphia, The Blue Bell Inn blends a modern American menu with a vibrant atmosphere and American heritage. Visit The Blue Bell Inn to indulge in quality oysters, shrimp and crab legs from the raw bar. Enjoy Happy Hour specials on Monday and Wednesday evenings, as well as bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch. Or host your corporate lunch at The Blue Bell Inn, available Monday to Friday 11:30-2:00 p.m. with an abbreviated menu available from 2-5 p.m., weekdays. The Blue Bell Inn also features 12 private dining rooms that can hold parties as small as 10 guests and as large as 175 attendees.



For more information, visit bluebellinn.com or call 215-646-2010.