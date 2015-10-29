Blue Diamond Physical Medicine in McKinney, TX Offers in-House Chiropractic and Medical Diagnosis Services

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2015 --Dr. James Lundin of Blue Diamond Physical Medicine in McKinney, TX is helping patients receive more of the health services they need under one roof by offering both medical and chiropractic services at their local practice. Dr. Lundin is one of few practitioners in the state of Texas licensed to provide these services simultaneously as a Doctor of Chiropractic and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner.



By offering both medical and chiropractic services, Dr. Lundin and his staff are able to fulfill their practice philosophy of treating the body as a whole rather than just treating patient's symptoms. At Blue Diamond Physical Medicine, patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, diagnostics, and medical pain relief. The medical evaluation and diagnostics help Dr. Lundin and his staff to determine which services patients are best candidates for and how they can best treat the underlying cause of the condition or pain.



Patients who are experiencing pain from osteoarthritis can benefit from the Supartz knee injections offered by Dr. Lundin that eases knee joint pain without surgery using hyaluronic acid. These injections act as a lubricant and shock absorber in place of the degenerated cartilage to ease joint pain and improve joint mobility. Dr. Lundin also offers trigger point injections for patients struggling with pressure points, or "knots" within their muscles, typically in their neck or back.



The chiropractic services offered at Blue Diamond Physical Medicine include techniques such as spinal manipulation, spinal decompression, MLS cold laser therapy, enhanced rehabilitation, as well as lifestyle counseling and advice. These services are typically combined in a unique way specific to each patient and their needs, depending on the pain or symptoms they are experiencing.



At Blue Diamond Physical Medicine, Dr. Lundin and his staff also offer medical weight loss services such as fat emulsifier injections, laser enhanced weight loss, HCG, and diet and nutritional coaching. Patients of the practice can also benefit from MedSpa services offered at the same location including i-Lipo, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, laser hair removal, photo facials, and more.



About Dr. James Lundin

Dr. James Lundin is the founder and CEO of Blue Diamond Physical Medicine and been practicing chiropractic medicine for more than 20 years. Dr. Lundin has earned a bachelor's and master's degree in nursing as well as a bachelor's degree in human biology and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Texas Chiropractic College.



For more information about the medical and chiropractic services Dr. James Lundin and his staff offer at Blue Diamond Physical Medicine in McKinney, TX please visit www.bluediamondhealth.com.