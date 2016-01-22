Apex, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --Blue Gas Marine, Inc. and Dusky Marine partner to introduce natural gas fuel options to the sport fishing boat market. A Dusky Marine 252 featuring the award winning Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fuel-system technology from Blue Gas Marine, Inc. powering its Suzuki outboard motor will be on display at the Miami International Boat Show, Pier 1/Slip 137 February 11-15th for sea trials. This is the first factory built boat designed from the ground-up to seamlessly integrate the fuel system for the sport fishing market, while maximizing range.



"Dusky Marine has chosen to partner with Blue Gas Marine to facilitate bringing an eco-friendly natural gas hybrid power source to the sport fishing boat market. With the ability to switch from gasoline to a natural gas energy source on the fly, our customers can have a fuel source that is both wallet and environmentally friendly while maintaining the convenience of traditional gasoline when necessary. This hybrid system allows avid fisherman and boaters to significantly reduce their pollution output as well as their fueling costs, thereby allowing for more time on the water. It's a win all the way around." Michael Brown, Vice President, Dusky Marine, said.



The Dusky 252 Open Fisherman is a center console and was designed for the serious offshore fisherman who wants to enjoy the confidence afforded by the sturdy and dependable Dusky hull. The performance and economy of the 252 ensure maximized on-the-fish time. The high, dry sides, roomy interior and smooth ride make the Dusky 252 an offshore favorite. It is equipped with the Dusky Drive; a unique fiberglass outboard bracket with integrated swim/dive platform. The Dusky Drive improves maneuverability and stability to the boat while allowing a full transom for safety. Customers can outfit the boat with a wide variety of equipment from an extensive options list.



The Blue Gas Marine Natural Gas Fuel system has accumulated accolades since its first debut to the market in 2014. The technology holds the 2015 Top Product Award from Boating Industry and the 2015 IBEX Innovation Award. This award winning technology is available on the market for boaters looking to outfit their existing boats and engines with the fuel system and also for those looking to add the system to new boat purchases. Blue Gas Marine, Inc. can work with any boat manufacturer to add this system, such as Dusky Marine and others for new boats and most marine service centers for the retrofit of existing boats.



"We are excited to partner with such a great sport fishing boat manufacturer as Dusky Marine. This Dusky 252 will make a great showboat throughout the 2016 boat show season. We want everyone to come out and sea trial this boat and try the technology for themselves. It's seamless and meets our mission of allowing someone to boat more often by saving money in fuel and maintenance costs. We have also developed the fueling side of our business over the last 12 months eliminating any hesitation regarding fuel availability. We are excited to see the results in 2016." Miguel Guerreiro, President & CEO Blue Gas Marine, Inc. said.



The technology is proven to save more than 50% on the cost of fuel, with some customers saving up to 70% immediately by making the change. Blue Gas Marine, Inc. has also solved the problem of where to fill-up. The company provides four fueling solutions to ensure customers have the fuel when they need it. Blue Gas Marine, Inc. provides mobile fueling stations to areas where customers need the fuel. Customers also have the option for at home filling stations linked directly to the natural gas lines servicing their home from the utility service, removing the need to ever go through fill-up lines again; therefore spending more time on the water. In addition marinas/marine service centers in key markets in Florida, South Carolina and California are lined up to add the fuel on the water side-by-side with their other traditional fuels. Finally, the company can provide resources directing customers to the over 3,000 public CNG stations across the country that can accommodate boats on trailers.



About Blue Gas Marine

Blue Gas Marine, Inc. is the leading green-energy corporation dedicated to make natural gas available for boats, as a clean and affordable fuel. The Company has developed a proprietary fuel system that allows existing marine engines to use natural gas as a hybrid or primary fuel. The system reduces fueling costs by 70% and reduces pollution by as much as 90%. Customers include: boat manufacturers, marinas, commercial fishermen, fleets, recreational users, houseboats, pontoons and government agencies. Blue Gas Marine, Inc. provides the only fueling option that delivers to customers a lower cost and lower risk solution when converting to a green alternative. Blue Gas Marine is taking orders for the new natural gas hybrid fuel system and dedicated natural gas systems. The company is continuing to partner with Marine Service Centers to perform used-boat installations, boat manufacturers for new boat installations, marinas and individual boaters for fuel dispensing installations. Interested investors and customers can learn more at BlueGasMarine.com and through its Facebook and Linked-In pages. The partnership and model boat will be on showcase at the Miami International Boat Show February 11-15, 2016 and during the upcoming summer Blue Gas Marine Boat Tour (dates and locations to be announced in May). To order new Dusky boats with the natural gas system, customers should contact Dusky Marine directly.



About Dusky Marine

Dusky Marine is the home of custom built sport fishing boats. Since 1967, Dusky Marine has been a family success story; an enduring partnership in family and boat-building craftsmanship. All Duskys are custom built boats. The extensive boat options list lets boaters customize their boat to exact specifications. Every legendary Dusky boat hull is individually produced with more hand-laid fiberglass than any other boat in its class. Whether you need a tournament ready rig, a functional bluewater fishing machine, or a practical walkaround cabin boat, the Dusky factory is ready to accommodate. All Duskys are available with a wide variety of powerplants from Evinrude, Mercury, Suzuki and Yamaha. Inboard diesels are available on our 252, 278, and 33 boat models. Dusky's one-on-one client/builder relationship has created a new, extended family of satisfied boat owners and skippers around the world. Buy factory direct from Dusky and get the boat you want at a price you can afford. Factory direct means more boat for less cost.