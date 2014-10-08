Apex, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2014 --Blue Gas Marine, Inc., the emerging green-energy corporation dedicated to power boats with natural gas, was recognized with the award for Top 10 Start Ups to Watch by the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA). The awards, announced October 6, by NCTA, distinguish Blue Gas Marine, Inc., as a company which characterizes excellence, innovation and leadership from companies across North Carolina.



“The NCTA’s annual awards are among the most esteemed honors in the state and it is a great compliment to have our hard work recognized. We are honored to be selected as one of the Top 10 Startups to Watch. This award validates all the hard work and effort that has gone into making Blue Gas Marine, Inc. a successful company that is revolutionizing the marine industry to make it greener and more affordable for boaters to do what they love.” said Miguel Guerreiro, President & CEO.



Blue Gas Marine, Inc., incorporated in 2012, and has since seen rapid growth with its hybrid fuel system hitting the market October 2015. The Company has grown strategically, including a partnership with Intrepid Powerboats, who created the first from factory custom built boat featuring the Blue Gas Marine natural gas hybrid fuel system. The company will continue to expand its product offerings, add additional boat manufacturers, marine service centers and marinas to their network, while providing fueling stations to marinas and marine service centers in the coming months.



“Since 1995, the NC Tech Awards (formerly the NCTA 21 Awards) have honored companies for outstanding achievement in the tech sector and use of technology. As a winner in this year’s awards Blue Gas Marine, Inc. has distinguished itself as one of the state’s technology leaders,” stated Brooks Raiford, NCTA’s President and CEO.



The NCTA Tech Awards are recognized as North Carolina’s largest and most prestigious awards devoted to promoting and celebrating innovation and high-tech excellence in North Carolina. This annual showcase honors companies and individuals who represent the best and brightest in technology and business and have demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation.



The winners of the Top 10 Startups to Watch are a group of emerging companies with a disruptive or innovative technology, and based in North Carolina. Dozens of companies were nominated and an independent selection committee comprised of non-profit, media, education, and technology leaders representing various regions of the state selected this year’s finalists and winners.



The awards process culminates with the NC Tech Awards Gala on November 6, 2014 at the Raleigh Convention Center where nearly 800 leaders from across the state will gather to celebrate the tech sector and honor the winners and finalists in each category.



Complete information on the awards program and Gala, including full roster of finalists for all awards, can be found at www.NCTechAwards.com



About Blue Gas Marine, Inc.

Blue Gas Marine, Inc., headquartered in Apex, North Carolina, makes natural gas hybrid fuel-systems for existing Gasoline and Diesel engines and also makes the fuel available where boaters need it. This system is designed to be installed on existing or new outboard, inboard and generator engines and uses natural gas in the compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) forms. The company markets its hybrid fuel-systems and natural gas fuel to frequent boat operators such as commercial fishermen, charter boats, ferries, tugs, large ships, the military and recreational users.



For more information please visit: www.bluegasmarine.com



About NCTA

The North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA) is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NCTA is the intersection of leadership and technology, fueling the growth of North Carolina through Executive Engagement, Public Affairs, and a Knowledge Workforce.



For more information, visit our website at www.nctechnology.org



