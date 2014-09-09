Blue Gas Marine Makes Natural Gas Boating a Reality

Apex, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2014 --Blue Gas Marine, Inc. is making natural gas boating a reality in the marine industry by introducing technology to allow boats to run on clean, natural gas. Blue Gas Marine, Inc., incorporated in 2012, is the emerging green-energy corporation dedicated to make natural gas available for boats, as a clean and affordable fuel. The company, headquartered in Apex, North Carolina, makes natural gas hybrid fuel-systems for existing Gasoline and Diesel engines and also makes the fuel available where boaters need it. This system is designed to be installed on existing outboard, inboard and generator engines and uses natural gas in the compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) forms. The company markets its hybrid fuel-systems and natural gas fuel to frequent boat operators such as commercial fishermen, charter boats, ferries, tugs, large ships, the military and recreational users. As the first company of its kind to enter the market in the United States, Blue Gas Marine, Inc. is uniquely positioned to lead the market.



Natural gas has been available for automobiles for years, the same is not true for boats, until now. Blue Gas Marine, Inc. solved the unique challenges of marine engine operation with patent pending proprietary technology to make computer-controlled gaseous fuel systems for marine engines. Blue Gas Marine has partnered with leading companies that specialize in natural gas fuel storage, to offer a complete fuel-system that enables any gasoline or diesel engine to work as a hybrid using natural gas, either LNG or CNG. Essentially, a boat with a Blue Gas Marine hybrid fuel-system can operate only on natural gas or as a hybrid that carries natural gas and a traditional fuel like Gasoline and can switch between the two on-demand. Additionally, Blue Gas Marine, Inc. will develop a network and distribute the natural gas to boaters to ensure the fuel is readily available to those making the change.



Miguel Guerreiro, company CEO and Founder, said, “We have a passion for boating. That passion drives our mission to “Boat more often,” we do this by providing innovative marine fuel-system solutions for marine propulsion and on-board power generation that are cleaner and significantly more affordable to operate than any other in the market. As an avid fisherman, I know the cost of fuel is the largest operating expense, so focusing on creating technology that makes boats run on natural gas and distributing this fuel to boaters allows people to do more of what they love. Our solutions enable boats to maintain traditional engine performance and reduce emissions, while customers pay less to become green. It’s a win-win for boaters and the environment.”



Operating on natural gas cuts the fuel expenses by more than 50%, while also extending the life of engines. In most states, boaters will be able to take advantage of the Natural Gas available to fuel up at $1.50 per gasoline gallon equivalent, and the company is also set to make the fuel available at marinas. The flexibility offered by operating a Blue Gas Marine hybrid fuel system, that switches between fuels instantly and on-demand, reduces the risk of making the change, as the boats remain operational, even when taken to areas where natural gas supply is initially not available. The fuel savings cover the cost of the fuel system in under one year, for most frequent boaters.



This innovation will also positively impact boaters and the marine industry in general by meeting and exceeding the regulatory requirements of upcoming emissions law, for certain displacement-size engines ahead of the stringent regulations coming into effect in 2015 and 2016, which require cleaner operations.



About Blue Gas Marine

The new fuel system is an excellent option for boaters trying to avoid gasoline with ethanol, now that most fuels have at least 10% ethanol added, which is detrimental to marine engines. The performance of natural gas on a boat is the same or better than with its original fuel, with the added benefit that natural gas emissions are 90% cleaner (green alternative fuel) than diesel and 70% cleaner than gasoline and do not produce any exhaust odor or smoke. Natural Gas is a clean burning eco-friendly fuel which is 130-Octane, non-toxic, non-carcinogenic and safer to operate than any petroleum-based fuel. Natural gas is the only alternative fuel that can beat all petroleum-based fuels without government subsidies. Natural gas is also generally available and globally abundant, with proven US reserves confirmed to last more than 100 years.



The 2014 Cleantech Open Accelerator recently announced that Blue Gas Marine, Inc., has been recognized as a semi-finalist participating in its national accelerator program. Blue Gas Marine, Inc. is one of the best 22 innovative cleantech startup companies to be selected in the Southeast region. By participating in the program and being selected as a semi-finalist, startups receive $45,000 worth of training, services, mentoring and visibility.



“As a growing start-up company, becoming part of the 2014 Cleantech Open allows us to expand our reach for investors, which is important in this second funding round where we are raising $1.4 million and it allows the company to further refine the business plan and accelerate growth. It has been a great experience so far and we hope to make the cut for the finals. Our product is innovative since there are not any cost-effective greener alternatives for gasoline and diesel replacement than what we offer. Being the first in this market is very exciting.” CEO and Founder Miguel Guerreiro said.



Blue Gas Marine will soon be taking orders for the new hybrid and dedicated systems and expanding throughout 2014. Blue Gas Marine will be featuring the new technology at upcoming boat shows in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. Interested investors and customers can learn more at BlueGasMarine.com and through its Facebook and Linked-In pages.