Agoura Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --Global Genesis Group is excited to announce that they have acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the 13 half documentary/reality series Blue Goose produced by Buoy 22 Films. For the first time ever, Detroit-based production company Buoy 22 Films has been allowed to go behind the scenes of the Michigan State Police recruit school. The result of this never-before-seen access is a half hour documentary/reality series, which follows thirty-eight men and women as they attempt to survive the Michigan State Police Academy, one of the toughest police academies in the world.



Richard Romano President of Global Genesis Group stated, "If you liked Cops, you will love Blue Goose. The series gives the audience an unprecedented view of the tradition of the Michigan State Police Academy and their intense training, which has gotten even tougher as the world they serve has grown more dangerous. GGG is excited to make the hard-hitting Blue Goose available to audiences around the world especially with the fragile state America is in with its declining attitude towards law enforcement,



Each episode showcases how difficult it is to become a Michigan State trooper. The weekly trials and tribulations which each trooper recruit and their families face are bought into perspective by intercutting real life-and-death footage of police incidents. The series Blue Goose has the full approval of the Michigan State Police Academy. According to Nate Johnson, President of the Michigan State Police Troopers Association, "The Michigan State Police Troopers Association is excited to continue our relationship with the show Blue Goose to help bring this great story to TV screens everywhere"



Patrick Moug, Blue Goose's director/producer stated "everyone at Buoy 22 Productions is very excited to be signed on with Global Genesis Group. Their team's enthusiasm, experience and vision for Blue Goose is right in step with our goals for the program. GGG's ability to showcase this series in North America as well as marketing it internationally is one of the reasons why we know this is such a great fit. We feel there is a universal need to foster a better understanding between residents and the policemen who have the charge of their safety, and Blue Goose will be a way for people to understand that there is humanity behind the badge."



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television series, Feature Films & merchandising as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate merchandising and sponsorship opportunities globally. Global Genesis Group is a full service Production, Distribution, Sponsorship & Merchandising company.