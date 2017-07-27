Blue Heaven Bayou, LLC Launches Website Featuring Must-Have Daily Living Deals

Brusly, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Susan Jandle is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SusansOnlineMall.com. The website offers a wide variety of must-have daily living deals including fashion apparel, health and beauty essentials, sports and outdoor supplies, kitchen and dining products, electronics, and kids' and baby supplies. Jandle was inspired by her own love of finding a stylish bargain in little consignment shops. Through her online store, she wanted to bring customers that same excitement as they snag great deals from the cozy comfort of their living rooms.



There are many excellent daily living deals featured within the merchandise of SusansOnlineMall.com. The website carries items including health and beauty supplies such as quality makeup and skincare products; kitchen and dining products such as touchless trash cans and kitchen candle décor; fashion accessories such as fashion jewelry sets as well as ladies' purses and handbags; and more. In the future, Jandle plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Jandle regarding each and every transaction made on SusansOnlineMall.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find accent lighting for a dose of relaxation in any room or a wall mount hair dryer that won't clutter up their bathroom cabinet.



To complement the main website, Jandle is also launching a blog located at http://www.SusansRetailReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to lifestyle essentials in general such as enjoying pro application with a makeup brush set, staying stylishly organized with a leather shoulder bag, and adding warmth to the dining area with a rustic jar sconce. Jandle hopes to give valuable tips and information on adding some convenience to daily living with quality online shopping deals.



About SusansOnlineMall.com

SusansOnlineMall.com – a division of Blue Heaven Bayou, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Susan Jandle.



Susan Jandle

http://www.SusansOnlineMall.com