Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2019 --With a "what will they think of next" concept, Blue Hippo announces the launch of their patented Magnetic Insert Furniture products as the newest idea in interchangeable marketing. Think, impulse buy advertising 2.0! By marrying utility with convenience, restaurants, bars, resorts and casinos benefit from

effective messaging designed to draw attention and entice guests to order more. Enter the Magnetic Insert Table, as an audacious answer to the humdrum menu delivered by service staff. With the use of impactful interchangeable magnetic inserts, tabletops are transformed to showcase anything desired. Current table owners are raving about the immediate response from customers and uptick in sales from day one.



Brad Wriedt, CEO of Blue Hippo, LLC said of the launch, "Food and beverage managers, as well as beer, wine, and spirits suppliers or distributors, can put their message in front of every customer who sits down for a meal or drink. This simple solution can turn wait times into revenue. It's a win/win."



Durable for outdoor seating areas, the patented Magnetic Insert Tables are made with either plastic, hardwood, or aluminum. Each table comes with one custom UV-printed magnet and additional inserts can be designed, purchased and changed as needed. Blue Hippo encourages food and beverage managers to work with their local vendors and beverage suppliers on sponsorship opportunities to subsidize costs for utilizing their establishments' new table advertising space.



With an eye on solutions for every setting, Blue Hippo's product line-up includes cocktail tables, A-frame signs, floor signs, chairs, benches, exterior signs, and their pool deck side tables are a must for any resort pool.



About Blue Hippo, LLC:

Blue Hippo, LLC is based in Orlando, Florida and supplies the marketplace with furniture that encases interchangeable magnetic signage.



