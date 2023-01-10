Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2023 --Local digital marketing company Blue Interactive Agency has recently added to its growing team of marketing experts, continuing to help clients reach their goals.



Blue Interactive recently hired TJ Wilson as its Director of Client Services, a role in which he will work with all of Blue's clients and help them with new paid marketing initiatives.



Wilson has over seven years of digital marketing experience with paid marketing campaigns and client management working with luxury hotels to ghost kitchens clients. His diverse background of clients will give Blue an advantage with his increasing knowledge of paid marketing strategies.



"We plan to establish a new internship program in the new year that can get us more involved with the local colleges and will be able to offer entry-level positions after the successful completion of the internship program," Wilson said.



Wilson is already planning the new year for Blue's clients; adding collaboration and paid marketing strategies will make them even more successful.



About Blue Interactive Agency



Since its founding, Blue Interactive Agency has helped local, national, and international businesses achieve their internet marketing goals and reach the next level — whatever their size, objectives, or growth targets.



Blue's experienced and passionate team of experts, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, helps a variety of clients with all of their online marketing needs, whether it's writing and publishing press releases and blogs, redesigning or launching websites, search engine optimization and improving online search rankings, email campaigns or social media strategies.



The tools and campaign goals continue to evolve in this online world, but Blue's mission remains the same: Become business partners with clients and give companies the platform they need to thrive today and in the future.



Find out more about Blue's work and services by visiting its website, calling 954-613-2347, or checking out Blue on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.