Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2023 --Blue Interactive Agency has grown its talented team with the addition of a new senior SEO manager Alyssa Harbina. With an ever-increasing focus on digital marketing and online visibility, the agency has strategically hired Harbina to further enhance its clients' search engine optimization efforts.



With her on board, Blue Interactive Agency aims to elevate its clients' online presence and expand its reach in today's competitive digital landscape. Harbina brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in search engine optimization, ensuring that the agency's clients will receive top-notch guidance and execution in their SEO strategies.



As the Senior SEO Manager, she will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of comprehensive SEO strategies tailored to each client's unique goals and industry. Her role will involve conducting in-depth keyword research, optimizing website content, monitoring search engine algorithms, and analyzing data to refine strategies and drive organic traffic growth.



With her strong technical SEO knowledge and expertise in on-page and off-page optimization, Harbina will play a pivotal role in improving clients' website rankings, increasing organic visibility, and ultimately driving qualified leads and conversions.



In this role her goal is to help both Blue and their clients grow. "I am most excited about working here in a leadership role and being able to utilize my 8 years experience in the addiction treatment industry and digital marketing vertical to help our clients reach and help those struggling with mental health and addiction," Harbina said. "I am going to ensure that all I do is client-centric, and focus on revamping Blue's current strategies and processes to provide a more fluid, scalable, and effective approach to SEO."



As Blue Interactive Agency continues to expand its client base and further solidify its position as a leading digital marketing agency, the addition of a seasoned SEO professional like Harbina reflects its commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and providing exceptional service to its clients.



About Blue Interactive Agency:



Since its founding, Blue Interactive Agency has helped local, national, and international businesses achieve their internet marketing goals and reach the next level — whatever their size, objectives, or growth targets.



Blue's experienced and passionate team of experts, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, helps a variety of clients with all of their online marketing needs, whether it's writing and publishing press releases and blogs, redesigning or launching websites, search engine optimization and improving online search rankings, email campaigns or social media strategies.



The tools and campaign goals continue to evolve in this online world, but Blue's mission remains the same: Become business partners with clients and give companies the platform they need to thrive today and in the future.



Find out more about Blue's work and services by visiting its website, calling (954) 613-2347, or checking out Blue on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.