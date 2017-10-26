Blue Mail Media Announces Database Marketing Conference 2017

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --The leading international provider of email marketing solutions, Blue Mail Media, announces the Database Marketing Conference 2017 which be held from November 15 to 16, 2017.



Concentrating on an approach to innovations and the latest tech advancements in the marketing techniques, the event will impart an opportunity to network with the world's leading business personnel, marketers and eminent speakers from an array of industries.



"Meet the innovators, learn the true 'data and digital', get inspired and grow! This is all the Database Marketing Conference 2017 is about", says Robert Duke, Marketing Manager, and Spokesperson at Blue Mail Media.



Why attend the leading conference on database marketing?



- Learn recent advancements in marketing technologies

- Meet the experts in machine learning

- Learn interactive email acquisition strategies

- Know everything about cutting-edge messaging platforms

- Explore future marketing scenarios

- Network and grow your business!



Event Details:

Database Marketing Conference 2017

Starts: 15th November 2017

Ends: 16th November 2017

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM



Location:

Blue Mail Media Inc.

300 E Royal Ln #127, Irving, TX 75039