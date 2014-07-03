Blue Ridge Bariatrics, P.C. Joins the USAAB

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --The USAAB announced that Blue Ridge Bariatrics, a leading, local weight loss clinic in the Greenville area, has become an accredited USAAB Member Organization.



As of July 1, 2014, the USAAB has successfully verified that Blue Ridge Bariatrics, P.C. actively assures compliance with a concise Code of Ethics, including, but not limited to: quality assurance of services, minimal consumer or employee complaints, and upfront advertising practices.



Blue Ridge Bariatrics offers safe, affordable, and effective medically supervised weight loss programs. Every Bariatrics physician and clinician is specialized in the treatment of obesity and has your health in mind.



“We go to great lengths to assure that all member businesses strictly uphold our Membership Standards,” said Anthony Rodriquez, an account executive at the USAAB, “since we acknowledge the importance of assuring consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB plans to continue to offer membership only to privately selected companies. Every business goes through a rigorous verification process before being offered membership.



Recently, it has become common for customers to research a clinic's reputation as well as accreditations issued by third parties before even considering using its services. Blue Ridge Bariatrics, P.C. has maintained a largely positive reputation among consumer review websites, public records, the USAAB, as well as consumer rights organizations.



Additionally, Blue Ridge has recently been held in high regard with several organizations that monitor the advancement of consumer protection and business trust. Blue Ridge Bariatrics' strong reputation continues to solidify throughout South Carolina.



For more information on the services of Blue Ridge Bariatrics, P.C., please visit http://blueridgebariatrics.com