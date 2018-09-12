Blue Web Technologies Inks Partnership with SmarterTools

Pretoria, Gauteng -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --Blue Web Technologies announced today it has partnered with software developer SmarterTools Inc., allowing it to resell the SmarterMail mail server, SmarterStats Web log analytics and SEO software, and SmarterTrack customer service software to customers.



'We at Blue Web Technologies look forward to a smoother and effortless future together with SmarterTools providing a concrete foundation for small businesses to enterprise organisations to communicate, analyse and support their business "



SmarterMail is a cost-effective Microsoft Exchange alternative, bringing enterprise-level functionality to businesses, ISPs, and Web hosting environments.



SmarterTrack is a powerful help desk application built for tracking, managing, and reporting on customer service and communications, including sales and support issues.



SmarterStats allows businesses to manage website statistics and SEO efforts in a single application, providing them with the tools needed to make informed decisions and run their online business at maximum efficiency.



SmarterTools products are used by more than 15 million end users in more than 120 countries by businesses of all sizes to collaborate, manage, and track business performance. All SmarterTools products are designed to be accessible via popular Web browsers and are thoroughly tested and optimized for the Safari, Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Opera browsers, allowing end users to access their mission-critical software from any computer or mobile device from anywhere in the world.



About SmarterTools

Founded in 2003, SmarterTools Inc. is an information technology management software company based in Phoenix, Arizona. SmarterTools builds a Windows mail server, customer service software, and Web log analytics and SEO software that simplify and automate the day-to-day IT operations of businesses and hosting environments in over 120 countries.



Additional information about SmarterTools Inc. and the SmarterTools product line is available at the company website: www.smartertools.com.



About Blue Web Technologies

With over 12 years of experience in the IT industry, we have grown to have an array of professional services such as IT Support, Exchange, Hosting, Cloud backup and PBX systems



We strive to provide an excellent personalised service with quick response and quality work. If you are looking to outsource and improve your IT Support and maintenance infrastructure, you have come to the right place.



We continually look for new and innovative ways to service you the client, with unique products to keep your business running effortlessly.



Blue Web Technologies can assist you to spend your time focusing on other important areas of your own business services by allowing you to work Smarter, not harder... we have just the Tools for you.