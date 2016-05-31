Blue Zones Rejuvenation Retreat Announces Four Specialized Summer Getaways in Costa Rica

Tambor, Costa Rica -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Encouraging harmony, well-being, and a centered experience for their guests, Blue Zones Rejuvenation Retreat makes summer plans. Situated in the heart of Costa Rica, the wellness center promises seclusion in paradise. How so? Blue Zones treats the whole body via healing diets and detox programs, massage therapy in their luxurious spa, and intense yogic experiences meant to bring the sublime to the fore.



Set for summer, Blue Zones will offer retreats that focus on macrobiotic cooking, the expansion of consciousness with cosmic cobra breath, balance through lunar nourishment, and work with a Reiki Master. These special retreats will focus on spirituality and grounding oneself in all things divine.



Neil Dumra, founder of the Blue Zones Rejuvenation Retreat said of the holistic approach to life embraced in a mindfulness retreat, "Or guests leave here changed. Costa Rica is an abundantly beautiful place to simply enjoy and relax, but we take the life force energy to a whole new level as we work together to become more present. It's a little piece of heaven here."



For more information visit www.bluezonescostarica.org.



