Hallwil, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --BlueFox, a Swiss based company that specializes in underwater technology and pool safety, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $40,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring the company's BlueFox ST1 to market. The BlueFox ST1 is a bracelet that will save lives by preventing accidental drownings. It is made for people of all ages from toddlers to the elderly, and can be used in any body of water around the world. The BlueFox ST1 will alert authorities, family members or other swimmers when a person is in danger of drowning. The team at BlueFox states, "We want to help prevent drowning and near-drowning by giving an early alarm when somebody is in trouble. Drowning is not the violent, splashing, call for help that most people expect. Drowning is almost always a deceptively quiet, silent and invisible event."



The BlueFox ST1 is fully automatic and consists of 2 parts: an electronic base and an alarm module. It is programmable to the age and swimming ability of the wearer. For instance, the settings for a six-year-old non-swimmer might be a depth of 1.6 ft. and 15 seconds underwater, while a toddler's bracelet might be programmed for a 5cm depth with only 5 seconds underwater, which ensures that an alarm will be triggered immediately if the toddler falls into the water. An adult or experienced swimmer can be set at a higher level such as 2.6 ft. with a longer duration of 20 seconds or more. If the swimmer exceeds their depth and underwater time setting, the alarm module will be disconnected from the bracelet and a balloon is forced to the water's surface. As soon as the balloon reaches the surface it alerts people in and around the water with a very loud alarm signal. The alarm can also be sent to an external receiver such as a walkie-talkie, which is greatly beneficial in public recreational areas such as a community pool or beach. The alarm module can easily be replaced in the case of a water emergency in which the alarm was dispatched.



The team at BlueFox has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their BlueFox ST1. They are now ready to begin the process of bringing this life-saving device to market which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering supporters the opportunity to pre-order this life-safety device at a substantial savings off of regular retail prices. The BlueFox ST1 can be pre-ordered from a single bracelet to a family pack of 4, various retailer packages, or a distributor pack of 100 units. The device will initially be available in orange; however, the team is planning on offering additional colors if specific funding goals are met. The team has a projected delivery date of August 2016.



About BlueFox

BlueFox is an affiliate of the Swiss company Deep Blue AG, and consists of a talented team of professionals who each have extensive experience in their individual areas of expertise. The BlueFox Team focuses on providing consumers with excellence and innovation in underwater technology and pool safety systems.



