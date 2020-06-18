Blueprint Lab Release Next-Generation Electric Robotic Arm for Subsea Vehicles

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2020 --Blueprint Lab are excited to announce the commercial launch of the Reach Bravo robotic arm system, with first orders shipping to pre-release customers next month (July 2020).



A highly versatile subsea system, customers can select anything from a single-function grabber or tilt unit up to the Bravo 7, the flagship seven-function manipulator in the Bravo range.



Building on the success of their first robotic arm, Blueprint Lab have been able to develop this next-generation manipulator by using new break-through, patented joint design. This technology allows for compact drive mechanisms and minimal pressure seals, reducing the risk of leakage and protecting individual modules in the manipulator system.



To date, dexterous manipulators were reserved for work-class vehicles. Now, there is an opportunity for OEMs and service providers to re-write what inspection class vehicles can do and change up the subsea intervention and inspection landscape.



Blueprint Lab will be hosting a Webinar demonstrating the Reach Bravo in July 2020. Interested parties can register via the Zoom link here.