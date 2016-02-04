BlueRX Technologies Is Launching a Crowdfunding Campaign to Fund the BlueRX Earphones

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --BlueRX Technologies launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund the development of the BlueRX Wireless Earphones.



According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, approximately twenty-six million Americans between the ages of 20 and 69 have high frequency hearing loss due to chronic exposure to loud noise above 90 decibels (dB). If you are one of the millions of Americans who owns an MP3 player, then you might be at risk for hearing loss from headphones or earphones. Studies have shown that most MP3 players today can produce sounds up to 120 dB and that long-term cell phone use may cause damage in the inner ear.



The BlueRX is shaped the size of a small coin and features a sleek design that uses the latest noise-cancelling technology to provide the highest quality sound at the correct decibel level. The earphone is wireless and uses Bluetooth to allow the user to listen to music on electronic devices or take phone calls on cellphones without any wires. By using Bluetooth technology, there is less drain on the battery.



The BlueRX design has been crafted to fit comfortably inside the user's ear and have been developed to provide five hours of music playback while being able to be up to 30 meters away from the device or cellphone.



BlueRX Technologies launched the BlueRX on the crowdfunding website Indieogogo on February 3, 2016 for a 30 days campaign. They are hoping to raise $10,000 by March 3, 2016. The earplugs are available for $40 for the first fifty early bird backers up to $50 for the regular price, $80 for a pack of 2, $150 for a pack of 4 and a distributor pack of 150 units. Perks include special discounts for distributors where they will be issued with 150 pairs of the BlueRX earplugs.



For more information about BlueRX on their Indiegogo campaign page or on their website.



About BlueRX Earplugs

The earplugs provide quality sound and a long battery life. The crowdfunding campaign provides consumers with the opportunity to purchase the product and be one of the first to own them.



Contact:

Moemin Ali

pr@bluerx.club

+92 343 5213926