Bluestone Sunshields Featured in 2019 Four Seasons Hotel Golden Globes Gift Bags

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2019 --Bluestone Sunshields is excited to announce they will be featured in the 2019 Four Seasons Hotel Golden Globes Gift Bag by Hollywood Swag Bag. Golden Globes talent and nominees staying at the Four Seasons Hotel for the highly acclaimed award show will be greeted with a luxury gift bag which includes their very own Golden Bluestone Sunshield.



Bluestone Sunshields are the chic solution to sun protection that offer full privacy, fun, and piece of mind that your skin is protected.



Bluestone Sunshields is a brand that understands the value of privacy in the public eye whether you're enjoying leisure time or protecting your skin following cosmetic procedures. Bluestone Sunshields were created by individuals with a love of sunshine and over 20 years combined experience in dermatology, cosmetic lasers, and anti-aging treatments. After years of working directly with patients, founder Jen Podany, realized the need for more effective sun protection that was easy to use and fashionable to wear. Bluestone Sunshields are a truly unique and effective anti-aging solution.



The Bluestone Sunshields team is thrilled to be featured in the 2019 Four Seasons Hotel Golden Globes Weekend Gift Bag. The 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh on January 6th . Tune in for an exciting evening!