B&M Pump Irrigation Sales & Service, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Seminole, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2019 --B&M Pump Irrigation Sales & Service, Inc., a company that provides a variety of irrigation-related products and services to customers in Texas and throughout the Southwest, announced it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business clients across North America.



This new business partnership with BizIQ will provide B&M Pump Irrigation Sales & Service, Inc. with a variety of new ways to reach out to new audiences and potential customers in its multistate service area. BizIQ uses some tried and tested search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can, for example, help people find reliable sources of information about smart irrigation in the southwest US. BizIQ has also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for B&M Pump Irrigation Sales & Service, Inc. offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on issues like pivot and center pivot irrigation systems. All content on the website is the result of work by skilled copywriting professionals. The site also offers multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the firm to learn more about its various irrigation-related services.



"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with BizIQ to enhance our web presence and digital communications," said Henry Benman, owner of B&M Pump Irrigation Sales & Service, Inc. "This is a big step forward for us as we focus on updating our website and providing people with all the information they need about our services."



About B&M Pump Irrigation Sales & Service, Inc.

Founded in 2001, B&M Pump Irrigation Sales & Service, Inc. is a professional irrigation company that provides complete pump service, water well service, system design and pivot systems to clients in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.bmpumpsandirrigation.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.