BMCS Announces Move to Coppell, Texas BioTech Laser Center

Coppell, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2016 --BioTech Laser centers use FDA cleared non-surgical high powered deep penetrating Class III or Class IV LiteCure® lasers. We do not use "cold lasers". Over 92 ailments relating to muscle, nerve, skeletal and arthritic pain can be effectively treated with the LiteCure® Laser utilizing the proprietary BioTech Protocols. BioTech treats carpal tunnel syndrome, back and neck pain, Tennis Elbow, fiber myalgia and much more with a 90% success rate in reducing or eliminating debilitating pain without drugs or adverse side effects.



BioTech Laser Affiliated Centers are located in Newport Beach, California; Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico; Boca Raton, Florida and now Coppell, Texas.



About BioTech Medics

BioTech Medics is a 19 year old alternative medicine company. BioTech also manufactures SHBAN Persistent Body & Hand Sanitizer and BioBody Balance Energy Spray nutraceuticals.



Appointments can be scheduled Monday through Thursday by calling 972-274-5533.



Contact: Keith Houser, CEO

972-274-5533

http://www.biotechmedics.us

http://www.shban.com



Statements contained in, or directly accessible from, this website regarding BioTech Medics, Inc. as well as any other statements that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date such statement was first made, even if our assumptions change, and you should not rely on those statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date such statement was first made.