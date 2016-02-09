BMCS to Develop Anti-Zika Virus Products

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --On 2 February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially declared that the Zika virus has been transmitted through sexual contact in Dallas, Texas. The virus is usually transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, but scientists discovered the Zika virus can be passed through sexual contact.



BioTech Medics is the owner of patented SHBAN alcohol free persistent antiseptic hand and body sanitizer. BioTech's scientists believe that they have developed two safe products that in conjunction with the use of a condom will help thwart the spread of the Zika virus through sexual relations.



If a male uses the odorless and colorless SHBAN spray on the condom and hands prior to having sex and a female uses the SHBAN spray on her hands together with the SHBAN feminine douche prior to sex, should the condom break or there be an accidental release or spreading of semen in the vagina or vaginal area within four hours use of the SHBAN, the SHBAN persistent antiseptic should kill the virus based upon laboratory tests of SHBAN's active ingredient efficacy in killing other similar viruses.



The Company anticipates having the new products on the market by third quarter this year.



About BioTech Medics

BioTech Medics is a 19 year old Wyoming corporation with offices in the Dallas-Fort Worth Texas metroplex.



BioTech Medics has three areas of alternative medical expertise:



In conjunction with a Colorado medical device company, BioTech was in 2004 an innovator in High Powered Deep Penetrating Therapeutic Medical Laser treatment and proprietary medical laser protocols. BioTech Medics created an affiliated group of 5 Laser Wellness Centers in 4 states dedicated to helping patients improve the quality of their life without drugs or surgery.



BioTech Medics developed in 2005 a superior a green environmentally friendly Class I persistent patented antimicrobial solution that is odorless, safe (when used as directed) non-toxic, gentle on hands that kills 99% of germs & bacteria. SHBAN binds (inhibits) viruses.



BioTech Medics has developed proprietary Nutraceutical products. Our first product we sold was BioBody Balance liquid vitamin concentrate.



Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties; actual results could differ materially from those expressed. The FDA has not evaluated the SHBAN statements above. SHBAN is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.