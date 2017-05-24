Board-Certified Bakersfield Surgeon Recognized as a Top-Rated Surgeon in Bakersfield

Santa Clarita, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2017 --Dr. Lemus-Rangel, a top-performing Bakersfield surgeon, has recently been recognized as a top level doctor. The recognition comes after many years of experience where the doctor has refined his skills as a doctor. Dr. Lemus-Rangel has a passionate drive to help all of the people who are need oh his help. The Bakersfield surgeon insists that each person that he treats leaves feeling that they received the best treatment available. The doctor truly cares about the well-being of his patients.



The Bakersfield surgeon, Dr. Lemus-Rangel has surrounded himself with an excellent staff, each one as committed as the Bakersfield surgeon to client care and professionalism. The staff feels it is their duty to represent Dr. Lemus-Rangel and each realize that their work actions are a direct reflection on the doctor and the practice as a whole. For that reason, each member of the staff is hand selected by the doctor to ensure their highest quality.



Dr. Lemus-Rangel utilizes the most advanced medical technology. His thorough education has readily prepared him to utilize advanced techniques that many of his competitors do not. The Bakersfield surgeon has a thorough understanding of robotic technology which he applies to his surgeries. The Bakersfield surgeon hopes that his advanced techniques will greatly assist his patients.



About Dr. Lemus-Rangel, MD

Dr. Lemus-Rangel, the Bakersfield surgeon, has recently been recognized by his colleagues and patients alike as a top performing doctor. Dr. Lemus-Rangel is pleased to be recognized by his colleagues and patients as he feels that his work and dedication to his craft is appreciated by his community. The Bakersfield surgeon is ready to bring his services to the general public in attempts to bring his services to the widest population possible.



To learn more about the doctor, visit his website at http://www.drlemusrangel.com or call him at (661-481-1793).